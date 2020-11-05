SCTE/ISBE opens registration for Cable-Tec Expo 2020

EXTON, Pa. – Registration is now open for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2020, the largest cable telecommunications and technology event in the Americas, which returns to Denver Oct. 13-16. New technologies and operational techniques for maintaining connectivity and safety will be central to the week-long event.

Cable-Tec Expo 2020 will anchor a week of learning, innovation and networking. Program elements are expected to address operational transformation, the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the future of connectivity, and the ability of cable's 10G platform to support telemedicine, telehealth and other new services that are increasingly important.

Scheduled highlights of Cable-Tec Expo 2020 in Denver include:

Pre-event bootcamps delivering in-depth training on DOCSIS, Distributed Access Architectures, and Fiber to the Home technologies (Oct. 11-12)

CableLabs' Envision Vendor Forum for accelerating technology advancements (Oct. 13)

The Cable TV Pioneers' annual banquet celebrating noteworthy contributors to the industry (Oct. 13)

"A Learning & Development and ROI Experience" chaired by Nancy Murphy, executive director, learning & implementation of Cox Communications, providing insights into new learning strategies to improve workforce expertise and business outcomes

Scores of thought leadership presentations, including the Fall Technical Forum co-produced by SCTE•ISBE, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, and CableLabs.

