Rogers sparks up Tubi on Ignite TV platform

TORONTO – Tubi, the world's largest free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, announced today that its vast library of movies and TV shows is coming to Rogers Ignite TV. Ignite TV customers can stream tens of thousands of titles from content partners from nearly every major Hollywood studio, completely free on Tubi.

Content that will be available includes:

Aeon Flux

Blue Jasmine

Capote

Carriers

Defiance

Double Jeopardy

Drillbit Taylor

Ex Machina

Failure to Launch

Foxcatcher

Inside Llewyn Davis

It Follows

Jackass 2.5

MI-5

Still Alice

Take Shelter

The Lobster

The Lovely Bones

The Survivalist

Your Sister's Sister

Tubi joins the suite of apps on Ignite TV including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube and Ignite TV customers will be able to access Tubi content through their voice remote.

Tubi is also available on Comcast Xfinity and Cox Contour set-top boxes in the US, Android and iOS mobile devices, along with OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and TiVo. It can also be accessed through gaming consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 3 and 4, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

Tubi