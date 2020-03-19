Sign In Register
RDK Management issues annual update on device reach, service provider support

PHILADELPHIA – March 19, 2020 – RDK Management today disclosed details about the continued adoption of RDK open source software used to power customer-premise equipment (CPE) from broadband and video service providers worldwide.

RDK is an open source software platform that standardizes core functions used in broadband, video, and IoT connected devices. By standardizing these functions, service providers can develop and deploy applications and services, independent of hardware platforms. RDK enables service providers to control their device diagnostics data, business models, and apps to improve the customer experience and drive business results.

RDK Device Software Profiles
For video, RDK provides common methods to manage video tuning, conditional access, DRM, stream management, diagnostics, and more. Companies can also benefit from the RDK App Framework to build and manage their own apps; select an RDK pre-integrated app store solution, such as the Metrological App Store; or choose an RDK Video Accelerator, a fully integrated IP set-top box, from leading suppliers, such as CommScope, Humax, KAON, and Technicolor.

For broadband, RDK provides consistency across DOCSIS, DSL, GPON, and Ethernet gateways. It enables support for routing, Wi-Fi, device management, diagnostics, DNS, and IoT interfaces, such as Bluetooth, Thread and Zigbee. Leading suppliers, including Altice Labs, CommScope, Humax, Sagemcom, and Technicolor are enabling operators to deploy RDK across their various broadband networks.

For IP-connected cameras, RDK expects to provide software in the coming weeks that will enable common methods to support live video feeds, continuous video recording, motion detection, and watermarking. RDK community member Sercomm, a leading supplier of IoT solutions, will offer RDK software on their IP-connected cameras. James Wang, CEO of Sercomm noted, "Sercomm has devoted significant R&D resources to the development of IoT solutions in order to offer customers with high performance, cost-effective and extensible products. We are proud to be the first in the market to bring RDK-powered cameras to operators around the world."

Device provisioning, data diagnostics reporting, and telemetry are consistent across all RDK software profiles, enabling service providers to manage video, broadband, and cameras in uniform way.

RDK Global Growth
Globally, the number of RDK devices deployed is now more 60 million, up from 50 million since last spring. Dozens of service providers across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia are in various stages of evaluation, testing, trials, or deployment. Companies with publicly disclosed deployment plans for RDK-based services include: Comcast, Cox, J:COM, Liberty Global, Megacable, Melita, MEO, NOS, NOWO, Rogers, Shaw, SFR (part of Altice Europe), Tele Columbus, Vidéotron, Vodafone (formerly Kabel Deutschland), VTR, and Ziggo.

There are now more than 430 technology companies participating within the RDK community. The community includes many of the world's leading CE manufacturers, SoC companies, software developers, system integrators, and service providers making innovative code contributions and downloading RDK software components more than seven million times per month. RDK software is available at no cost to RDK licensees, and RDK community member companies can contribute software changes and enhancements back to the community.

RDK Management

