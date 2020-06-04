Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Quibi launches its premium, short-form streaming service

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/6/2020
Comment (0)

LOS ANGELES – Quibi has officially launched in the United States and Canada. Today, the Quibi app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone and features original content from Hollywood's biggest stars and creators. New episodes will be released daily and all episodes are ten minutes or less.

Quibi shows are now available to watch including "Survive" starring Sophie Turner, "Most Dangerous Game" starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, "Punk'd" hosted by Chance the Rapper, "Thanks A Million" from Jennifer Lopez, "Chrissy's Court" starring Chrissy Teigen, "Murder House Flip, Around the World" by BBC News , "The Replay" by ESPN and more.

Quibi is currently offering a 90 day free trial for a limited time - just sign-up at Quibi.com before the end of April. Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads. New episodes of Quibi's Movies in Chapters, Unscripted Series and Docs, and Daily Essentials programming will be released daily. With News, Sports and Weather releasing new episodes 7 days a week.

As a part of Quibi's launch offering, the first 3 episodes of Quibi's Movie in Chapters and Unscripted Series and Docs will be available on April 6. New episodes will then roll out daily on weekdays.

Every day, Quibi will release over 25 new episodes - that's more than 3 hours of fresh, original premium content every single day.

In the first year, Quibi will release 175 new original shows and 8,500 quick bites of content. All made by the biggest names in entertainment - from Academy Award winners like Peter Farrelly, Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro to superstar directors like Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi and Catherine Hardwicke and stars like Demi Lovato, Will Smith, Laura Dern, Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks, Zac Efron, Bill Murray, Idris Elba, Anna Kendrick, Joe Jonas, Kendall Jenner, Don Cheadle and more.

Quibi was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and the CEO is Meg Whitman. Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood, allowing today's leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way.

Quibi features unique Turnstyle technology, allowing content to be watched in full screen - no matter how you hold your phone. Turnstyle is an engineering breakthrough in video streaming and user experience, allowing the viewer to move seamlessly between full screen portrait and full screen landscape at will. Quibi's patented Turnstyle technology has opened up a new and exciting canvas for filmmakers.

Quibi

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Video: Transform Your Cable Network with Intelligent IP Connectivity
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - A Viral Slowdown: The Effect of Health Concerns on the Value Chain
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - 5G Hitting the Mainstream for Devices in 2020
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE