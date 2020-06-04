Quibi launches its premium, short-form streaming service

LOS ANGELES – Quibi has officially launched in the United States and Canada. Today, the Quibi app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Quibi is the first entertainment platform designed specifically for your phone and features original content from Hollywood's biggest stars and creators. New episodes will be released daily and all episodes are ten minutes or less.

Quibi shows are now available to watch including "Survive" starring Sophie Turner, "Most Dangerous Game" starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz, "Punk'd" hosted by Chance the Rapper, "Thanks A Million" from Jennifer Lopez, "Chrissy's Court" starring Chrissy Teigen, "Murder House Flip, Around the World" by BBC News , "The Replay" by ESPN and more.

Quibi is currently offering a 90 day free trial for a limited time - just sign-up at Quibi.com before the end of April. Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads. New episodes of Quibi's Movies in Chapters, Unscripted Series and Docs, and Daily Essentials programming will be released daily. With News, Sports and Weather releasing new episodes 7 days a week.

As a part of Quibi's launch offering, the first 3 episodes of Quibi's Movie in Chapters and Unscripted Series and Docs will be available on April 6. New episodes will then roll out daily on weekdays.

Every day, Quibi will release over 25 new episodes - that's more than 3 hours of fresh, original premium content every single day.

In the first year, Quibi will release 175 new original shows and 8,500 quick bites of content. All made by the biggest names in entertainment - from Academy Award winners like Peter Farrelly, Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro to superstar directors like Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi and Catherine Hardwicke and stars like Demi Lovato, Will Smith, Laura Dern, Kevin Hart, Tyra Banks, Zac Efron, Bill Murray, Idris Elba, Anna Kendrick, Joe Jonas, Kendall Jenner, Don Cheadle and more.

Quibi was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and the CEO is Meg Whitman. Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of Silicon Valley and Hollywood, allowing today's leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way.

Quibi features unique Turnstyle technology, allowing content to be watched in full screen - no matter how you hold your phone. Turnstyle is an engineering breakthrough in video streaming and user experience, allowing the viewer to move seamlessly between full screen portrait and full screen landscape at will. Quibi's patented Turnstyle technology has opened up a new and exciting canvas for filmmakers.

