Programming vet Bill Goodwyn joins CuriosityStream

SILVER SPRING, Md. – CuriosityStream has named media, entertainment and digital education veteran Bill Goodwyn to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy, Business Development & Partnerships. CuriosityStream President and CEO Clint Stinchcomb, to whom Goodwyn will report, made the announcement.

In his new role, Goodwyn will oversee all revenue-generating strategy and execution worldwide. Goodwyn's oversight encompasses global distribution including sales, marketing and partner channel teams, sponsorship, advertising and business development. He and his teams will develop and implement partnerships and strategic growth plans for the company.

Goodwyn is a 30-year veteran of Discovery, Inc., and has served in numerous executive leadership roles in digital media, television, and digital education. He currently holds the post of Vice Chairman of Discovery Education and was formerly President and CEO where he built the #1 digital ed-tech platform reaching over 4M educators and 50M students and transformed the company into a global leader in digital education.

In recognition of his career achievements, Goodwyn has received many accolades including his induction into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2013 and being awarded the National Cable and Television Association's highest honor, the Vanguard Award. Acknowledging his commitment to excellence and innovation in education, Goodwyn was included in the virtual Ed Tech Time Capsule which highlights the top 25 people and developments from the last 25 years that have transformed education through technology. In 2016, Goodwyn was named one of the top "100 CEO Leaders in STEM" by STEMconnector.

Read the full announcement here.

CuriosityStream