Podcast: What's the story with HBO Max?

On today's episode, we talk with Light Reading Senior Editor Jeff Baumgartner about HBO's role in the streaming wars and its new service, HBO Max. Jeff recently wrote about WarnerMedia announcing it is phasing out HBO Go to clear up confusion around HBO's streaming services and pave the way for the successful adoption of HBO Max. Jeff joins the show to tell us what this means, why it matters and what's likely to happen next.

— Nicole Ferraro, Contributing Editor, Light Reading