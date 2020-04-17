Podcast: The new SVoD squad – Launches and lessons

Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner and Heavy Reading's Alan Breznick are on the podcast to discuss the new OTT and SVoD services beckoning for our time and attention, including Quibi, HBO Max, NBCU's Peacock, AT&T TV and more.

Listen to the podcast below, or subscribe and download it from Google Play, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud or Spotify.

Also, don't forget that there's much more related content coming up during Light Reading's 90-minute virtual event, "Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level." That exclusive online seminar begins at 11 a.m. ET on Monday, April 20, and registration is FREE. Alan Breznick is hosting and the speaker lineup has years of experience in video streaming technology, programming, business models and more.

Special thanks to Avast for being our podcast sponsor this month.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading