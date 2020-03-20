Podcast: A few good films

The movies are a great escape these days and, in this podcast, we've decided to break from our usual format and just talk about good films.

Light Reading's Editor-in-Chief Ray Le Maistre joins colleagues Kelsey Ziser and Phil Harvey to discuss what movie genres are better watched in groups and what films Ray recommends for social distancing (or just any time!).

Take a break from the madness, fire up your streaming service and listen to what happens when technology journalists try to talk about real entertainment.

Listen to the podcast below, or subscribe and download it from Google Play, Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

We mentioned a lot of movies in this episode – a few are listed below – but please listen to find which ones Ray prefers and why:

North by Northwest (1959)

Silent Running (1972)

The Martian (2015)

Moon (2009)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966)

A Fistful of Dollars (1964)

Performance (1970)

Walkabout (1971)

Rear Window (1954)

The 39 Steps (1935)

— Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading