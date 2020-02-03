Pluto TV flips on new brand identity, rolls out new features and UI design

Los Angeles – Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the U.S., is rolling out a series of key initiatives in an ongoing effort to enhance user experience and increase brand awareness and resonance amongst consumers.

Pluto TV today announced the launch of a new brand identity and the company's largest ever consumer marketing campaign, highlighting Pluto TV's ease of use and zero cost to consumers with a new brand tagline: "Drop In. It's Free."

Paired with the new campaign is the release of Project Venetia, Pluto TV's most significant product upgrade in years, delivering new features and design changes that further enhance the platform's ease of access to premium entertainment.

CAMPAIGN

The "Drop In" campaign, launched today, features a :30 second commercial* that will blitz late-nite programming, an out-of-home campaign in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Houston, connected TV and streaming audio takeovers, digital and social activations, and in-theater advertising. The campaign was developed in partnership with LA-based advertising agency 72andSunny with media planning and buying by Mediahub.

The parallel development of a new interface design and brand campaign inspired a major evolution in the Pluto TV brand identity, including a new logo, and motion-inspired design elements that evoke the feeling of being transported to Pluto TV. The new identity is rolling out across platform, on-air and marketing touchpoints over the coming weeks, and was created in partnership with DixonBaxi, a brand and design consultancy out of London, U.K.

PROJECT VENETIA

Project Venetia is currently live on Apple, Vizio, and Roku devices with staged releases across other devices, including Android and Amazon Fire TV, and even more features rolling out over the coming months. Features included in this release are:

New Linear UX

Viewers can now find what they love even faster, choosing from categories like Movies, News, Entertainment, Sports and more and skipping directly through Pluto TV's 250+ channels directly to their preferred category.

Improved On-Demand UX

Viewers can jump directly to their favorite VOD categories like binge-watch and rom coms, while the all-new preview mode shows movie information and trailers before they click play.

Channel Favoriting

Viewers can now favorite channels to keep them at the top of their channel guide every time they watch Pluto TV.

Watch List

Viewers can now save their top picks with a simple click in order to come back any time to watch.

Watch Now Button

Even when watching a program live, viewers are now able to save select titles for on-demand to view at a later time. If the title is available on-demand, the "Watch Now" button will pop up in the guide.

Pluto TV entertains over 22 million monthly viewers in the U.S. alone, and offers over 250+ channels of live, linear, lean-back programming and thousands of on-demand titles streaming on all major mobile, web and connected TV devices.

Pluto TV