Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Pluto TV flips on new brand identity, rolls out new features and UI design

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/2/2020
Comment (0)

Los Angeles – Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the U.S., is rolling out a series of key initiatives in an ongoing effort to enhance user experience and increase brand awareness and resonance amongst consumers.

Pluto TV today announced the launch of a new brand identity and the company's largest ever consumer marketing campaign, highlighting Pluto TV's ease of use and zero cost to consumers with a new brand tagline: "Drop In. It's Free."

Paired with the new campaign is the release of Project Venetia, Pluto TV's most significant product upgrade in years, delivering new features and design changes that further enhance the platform's ease of access to premium entertainment.

CAMPAIGN
The "Drop In" campaign, launched today, features a :30 second commercial* that will blitz late-nite programming, an out-of-home campaign in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Houston, connected TV and streaming audio takeovers, digital and social activations, and in-theater advertising. The campaign was developed in partnership with LA-based advertising agency 72andSunny with media planning and buying by Mediahub.

The parallel development of a new interface design and brand campaign inspired a major evolution in the Pluto TV brand identity, including a new logo, and motion-inspired design elements that evoke the feeling of being transported to Pluto TV. The new identity is rolling out across platform, on-air and marketing touchpoints over the coming weeks, and was created in partnership with DixonBaxi, a brand and design consultancy out of London, U.K.

PROJECT VENETIA
Project Venetia is currently live on Apple, Vizio, and Roku devices with staged releases across other devices, including Android and Amazon Fire TV, and even more features rolling out over the coming months. Features included in this release are:

New Linear UX
Viewers can now find what they love even faster, choosing from categories like Movies, News, Entertainment, Sports and more and skipping directly through Pluto TV's 250+ channels directly to their preferred category.

Improved On-Demand UX
Viewers can jump directly to their favorite VOD categories like binge-watch and rom coms, while the all-new preview mode shows movie information and trailers before they click play.

Channel Favoriting
Viewers can now favorite channels to keep them at the top of their channel guide every time they watch Pluto TV.

Watch List
Viewers can now save their top picks with a simple click in order to come back any time to watch.

Watch Now Button
Even when watching a program live, viewers are now able to save select titles for on-demand to view at a later time. If the title is available on-demand, the "Watch Now" button will pop up in the guide.

Pluto TV entertains over 22 million monthly viewers in the U.S. alone, and offers over 250+ channels of live, linear, lean-back programming and thousands of on-demand titles streaming on all major mobile, web and connected TV devices.

Pluto TV

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE