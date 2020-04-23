Pluto TV expands exec team

LOS ANGELES – Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the US, with more than 22 million monthly active viewers, announced the appointment of Shampa Banerjee as the new Chief Product Officer. Banerjee will oversee the product roadmap, designing and developing the experience of users, distribution partners, content partners and advertisers, and will report to CEO Tom Ryan.

Pluto TV has also hired Scott Reich as the new SVP of Programming, overseeing and executing the programming strategy behind Pluto TV's rapidly growing slate of content, which already includes 250+ live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies and television series in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies.

Banerjee joins Pluto TV from Eros Digital at Eros International (NYSE: EROS), the Netflix for Bollywood, where she grew the service from inception to 150 million global subscribers in 135 countries. Prior to that, Banerjee turned around the social collaboration platform Socialtext, the first company to deliver social software to businesses, driving growth by 40% and collaborating with the CEO to drive a successful sale to the $1.4 billion tech fund Bedford Funding.

Banerjee was previously COO/VP Engineering & Product at Meevee (acquired by Live Universe), CTO of Ziff Davis Media where she launched the first-ever social network for video gamers, and held several roles at AOL where she owned technology and product for AOL's top three traffic and revenue-generating channels.

Reich was previously General Manager at Fullscreen Media, where he set the strategy for the company's subscription service and managed all aspects of original scripted and unscripted original programming, content licensing, program planning, marketing, creative services, content operations, and analytics. He was also previously Vice President, Programming and Original Content at VEVO and held positions at FUSE, Concert.TV, and VH1. He started his career at Magus Entertainment where he worked closely with the manager of the band Aerosmith.

