Peacock to launch on Xbox One S and Xbox One X

NEW YORK – Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, today announced it will be available on Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X, when it launches nationally on July 15, 2020. At that time, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to ad-free for an additional $5.00 per month.

When it launches in July, Peacock will be available for Xbox users to download through the Microsoft Store. Customers will be able to sign up for Peacock Free or upgrade to Peacock Premium directly within the Peacock app on Xbox devices using in-app purchase.

Last month, Peacock's early preview rolled out to eligible Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost. Peacock will also be bundled and included at no additional cost for eligible Cox Contour customers later this year. For more information, visit http://www.peacocktv.com.

