Peacock sweetens national launch with free Premier League coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. & NEW YORK – NBC Sports' full Premier League match and studio coverage next Wednesday, July 15 will be presented free to all fans on Peacock – NBCUniversal's new streaming service – as part of its national launch celebration that day.

On July 15, Peacock will be the exclusive home for all free NBC Sports' Premier League coverage featuring four matches – including newly-crowned champions Liverpool visiting Arsenal at 3:15 p.m. ET– and the full complement of studio programming including prematch, halftime and postgame. In addition, NBC Sports' six hours of coverage, beginning at Noon ET, on July 15 will be presented without commercial interruption.

To get fans ready, Peacock will celebrate "Premier League Day" across social channels tomorrow, Thursday, July 9. Follow Peacock on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for top plays, celebrations and games for fans.

Following is the July 15 schedule for free NBC Sports' Premier League coverage on Peacock (all times ET, subject to change):

Table 1:



Date Time (ET) Match Wed., July 15 Noon Premier League Live Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Burnley v. Wolverhampton Wanderers Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Manchester City v. Bournemouth Wed., July 15 1 p.m. Newcastle v. Tottenham Wed., July 15 3:15 p.m. Arsenal v. Liverpool Wed., July 15 5:15 p.m. Goal Zone

Peacock Premium is currently available at no additional cost to Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers across the country. At launch, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content.

