Peacock IDs more sponsors ahead of streaming launch

NEW YORK – NBCUniversal today announced its complete lineup of Peacock launch sponsors, welcoming Capital One, L'Oreal USA, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Subaru of America, Inc., and Verizon. Together with previously announced sponsors including Apartments.com, State Farm, Target, and Unilever, this exceptional group of diverse companies will help define the Peacock advertising experience and reinvent the future of streaming video for viewers everywhere.

Peacock, which begins rolling out on April 15 for Comcast customers across the U.S., sets a new industry standard for ad-supported streaming video. At zero cost to consumers, Peacock revolutionizes the advertising experience, making it more engaging for audiences and more effective for brands.

With just five minutes of ad loads per hour or less, Peacock boasts the lightest ad loads and the most innovative formats available. From tried and true commercial innovations like ShoppableTV and Prime Pods, to new ones pioneered on Peacock including Trending, Solo, Curator, Explore, and On-Command ads, Peacock's ad solutions enhance the viewer experience while driving impact for brands. And in collaboration with the Peacock Streaming Council, NBCUniversal will continue to refine viewer and advertiser experiences by giving launch partners a seat at the table alongside NBCUniversal's engineers and creators to pilot new commercial innovations and learn what resonates most with audiences.

Peacock also marks the next phase of NBCUniversal's One Platform offering, which lets marketers transact in a way that reflects how audiences actually consume content. With One Platform, it's easier than ever before for marketers to reach audiences across the entirety of the NBCUniversal ecosystem. Whether advertisers are looking for a broad, global reach or a targeted audience, One Platform gives them the tools and technology to connect with viewers in a premium, brand-safe environment.

