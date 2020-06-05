Peacock coming to Apple devices, will be integrated with Apple TV app

NEW YORK – Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, today announced it will be available on Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, when it launches nationally on July 15, 2020. At that time, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to ad-free for an additional $5.00 per month.

When it launches in July, Peacock will be fully integrated with the Apple TV app, so customers can enjoy a seamless watching experience across Apple devices and find Peacock content in the Watch Now section, add shows, movies and live sports to Up Next to ensure they never miss a thing, and use Siri to easily search for Peacock content. Customers will be able to sign up for Peacock Free or upgrade to Peacock Premium directly within the Peacock app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV using in-app purchase.

Last month, Peacock's early preview rolled out to eligible Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost. Peacock will also be bundled and included at no additional cost for eligible Cox Contour customers later this year.

