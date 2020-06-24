Peacock adds Vizio SmartCast TVs, LG smart TVs to streaming options

NEW YORK – Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, today announced it will be available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs when it launches on July 15, 2020. At that time, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month and features more than 15,000 hours of content. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to ad-free for an additional $5.00 per month.

When Peacock launches nationally in July, VIZIO SmartCast TV and LG Smart TV owners will be able to enjoy access to Peacock's extensive library of beloved films, iconic television series, variety of short-form content, and original series. Easily accessed through the LG Smart TVs Home Launcher or the built-in application on the VIZIO SmartCast Home screen, the Peacock app provides customers with the opportunity to directly sign up for Peacock Free, or upgrade to Peacock Premium.

Peacock