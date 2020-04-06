Over half of sports fans watch pirate sports services, Synamedia study finds

LONDON – Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today unveiled the first in a series of trailblazing reports designed to broaden understanding of global sports piracy in order to protect the value of sports rights.
The Charting Global Sports Piracy report, draws on results from a 10-country study of over 6,000 sports fans conducted by Ampere Analysis. It finds that, while 89% of sports fans have a pay-TV or subscription OTT service, over half (51%) still watch pirate sports services at least once a month. Furthermore, of those who regularly view illegal sports content, 42% watch sports fixtures on a daily basis. This is over 60% higher than the average sports fan. This suggests there is a considerable opportunity for operators to drive incremental revenues with targeted sports offerings.
Notably the report segments sports fans for the first time based on their attitudes to, and consumption of, pirate sports content. For operators and rights holders, understanding these nuances provides a springboard from which to reduce the appeal of illegal content and encourage greater uptake of legitimate services. A detailed assessment of different approaches to combatting sports piracy will be covered in subsequent reports. Synamedia has identified three main groups of sports fans (segmented into five distinct clusters in the report):
Research Methodology
The online quantitative study of over 6,000 sports fans aged 18-64 was undertaken in March 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic stopped play, by data and analytics firm Ampere Analysis. Consumers were pre-filtered and chosen based on their experience of watching sport on TV. The study was run in ten markets: Brazil, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Jordan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UK and USA.
