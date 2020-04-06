Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Over half of sports fans watch pirate sports services, Synamedia study finds

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/4/2020
LONDON – Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today unveiled the first in a series of trailblazing reports designed to broaden understanding of global sports piracy in order to protect the value of sports rights.

The Charting Global Sports Piracy report, draws on results from a 10-country study of over 6,000 sports fans conducted by Ampere Analysis. It finds that, while 89% of sports fans have a pay-TV or subscription OTT service, over half (51%) still watch pirate sports services at least once a month. Furthermore, of those who regularly view illegal sports content, 42% watch sports fixtures on a daily basis. This is over 60% higher than the average sports fan. This suggests there is a considerable opportunity for operators to drive incremental revenues with targeted sports offerings.

Notably the report segments sports fans for the first time based on their attitudes to, and consumption of, pirate sports content. For operators and rights holders, understanding these nuances provides a springboard from which to reduce the appeal of illegal content and encourage greater uptake of legitimate services. A detailed assessment of different approaches to combatting sports piracy will be covered in subsequent reports. Synamedia has identified three main groups of sports fans (segmented into five distinct clusters in the report):

  • Loyal Stalwarts (26% of respondents) – Found disproportionately in soccer-mad nations, these armchair fans are big viewers of pay-TV sport. Almost all believe it's wrong to watch pirate sports content yet more than a third (35%) still do it at least weekly. As diehard fans, they would be prepared to top up their sports subscriptions if they could legitimately access all the content they want to watch on any device - both at home and on the move.

  • Fickle Superfans (31%) – Living mainly in developing markets, these multi-screen fans have a huge appetite for a wide range of national and international sports and all consume pirate sports content, with 89% doing so at least weekly. They might pay more for legitimate sports services if they could access more flexible packages, a broader range of sports, or multiscreen services with frictionless onboarding and flexible terms.

  • Casual spectators (43%) – These consumers don't follow league sports but love watching major sporting events such as the Olympic Games, the Superbowl and tennis grand slams. The least likely group to pay for a legitimate sports TV subscription, almost a fifth (17%) say they watch illegal content at least weekly - despite their lower levels of interest relative to the other segments. They are likely to be lured away from pirate streams by "light" access to tournaments, flexible payment models, and pay-to-play access to big events.

    Research Methodology
    The online quantitative study of over 6,000 sports fans aged 18-64 was undertaken in March 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic stopped play, by data and analytics firm Ampere Analysis. Consumers were pre-filtered and chosen based on their experience of watching sport on TV. The study was run in ten markets: Brazil, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Jordan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UK and USA.

    Read the full announcement here.

    Synamedia

