Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

New 'Dashboard' illustrates how US cable networks are coping during COVID-19 crisis

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/31/2020
Comment (0)

The NCTA – The Internet & Television Association has introduced a "COVID-19 Internet Dashboard" that delivers a high-level, illustrative view of how broadband networks from a cross-section of US cable operators are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused millions to work and school from home.

The dashboard, currently based on aggregated data from Charter Communications, Comcast, Cox Communications, GCI and Midco (with more to be added to the mix in the coming weeks), charts out metrics in categories such as upstream and downstream peak usage and overall network performance.

The dashboard, which provides views on a national level as well as by individual state, will be updated weekly, NCTA said.

According to the NCTA's current batch of MSO-supplied data, both downstream and upstream peak usage have climbed – peak downstream usage is up 20.1% and peak upstream usage is up 27.7% since March 1.

The NCTA's new dashboard, which will add data from more cable ops in the coming weeks, lets visitors check cable network performance nationwide and on a state-by-state basis. (Source: NCTA member companies)
The NCTA's new dashboard, which will add data from more cable ops in the coming weeks, lets visitors check cable network performance nationwide and on a state-by-state basis.
(Source: NCTA member companies)

With respect to network performance, data from the networks being monitored show 95.9% "normal peak usage," meaning that there's excess capacity available and no material impact on customer experience, and 0.1% "significantly elevated peak usage" that could result in reduced speeds. The NCTA said this data indicates that US cable networks are performing well so far.

The new dashboard's use of aggregated data "will allow the public and policymakers to track the growth in traffic during the pandemic and get a weekly snapshot of how cable broadband networks are performing during the pandemic," NCTA CEO Michael Powell said in a blog post, noting later that aging Wi-Fi routers and "overcrowded Wi-Fi bands" could impair broadband speeds.

He added that peak usage periods have shifted from evening hours to earlier in the day during the pandemic as more consumers work from home.

"Regardless of how peak hours may shift, cable broadband networks continue to offer robust performance and cable ISPs are working hard to ensure that the network continues to perform well even with these changes in patterns and increases in usage," Powell added.

The NCTA dashboard was introduced the day after FCC officials said there are no imminent plans to initiate network performance status reports but instead encouraged service providers to relay that data, according to Cablefax.

Several US broadband service providers are already doing that. Comcast, for example, provided an update on network performance and trends Monday, noting that peak network traffic on its network is up 32% overall, and as high as 60% in some cities that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis and were forced early on to enact stay-at-home orders.

The NCTA's new tool is also surfacing on the same day that President Trump hosted a call with execs from Comcast, AT&T, Verizon and Charter to discuss how their respective networks are holding up during the crisis.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Video: Transform Your Cable Network with Intelligent IP Connectivity
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 2, 2020 Assessing Digital Telco Maturity Levels
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
Innovating to Unleash the Value of Fixed Networks in the 5G Era By Fang Hui, Vice President, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE