NCTC inks deal for Kaon to provide Android TV boxes to members

LENEXA, Kan. – The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states and the U.S. territories today announced it has completed an agreement with Kaon Media, a leading provider of digital set top box and broadband customer premise equipment (CPE) for pay-TV and broadband service providers in more than 90 countries around the world.

Under the terms of the agreement NCTC member operators will receive preferred pricing on the Kaon KSTB2020 managed Android set-top box and voice-enabled remote control, giving independent pay-TV providers affordable access to a market-proven IPTV set top box solution that delivers both managed video service and over-the-top video content. The new agreement also provides member-exclusive benefits including end-to-end device monitoring and management via the KAON Remote Management Solution (KRMS), guaranteed stock levels, product and user guide customization, tech support and maintenance SLAs, as well as marketing support.

The new agreement is effective immediately and runs through February 16. 2022. NCTC members who wish to participate may place orders for Kaon's set-top boxes and voice enabled remote controls through NCTC's online hardware store. About the National Cable Television Cooperative

Read the full announcement here.

