NBCU's Peacock nets access to Sony PS4 consoles

NEW YORK – Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, today announced it will be available on Sony Interactive Entertainment's PlayStation 4 systems starting the week of July 20, shortly after Peacock's national launch. Peacock will offer a robust free tier of movies, shows and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. For more content, Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.

Peacock will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and Peacock will curate an always-on editorial row that features currently available content.

In April, Peacock's early preview rolled out to eligible Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost.

Peacock