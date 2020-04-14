NBCU's Peacock hatches free preview on Comcast's X1 and Flex platforms on April 15

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. and NEW YORK, N.Y. – Tomorrow, Comcast will launch an early preview of the premium tier of Peacock, NBCUniversal's new ad-supported subscription streaming service, included at no additional cost for millions of Xfinity X1 and Flex customers across the country.

The early preview will be followed by the national launch on July 15, which includes a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies and shows that will be accessible to all across mobile, web and popular connected-TV platforms. At this time, Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month on all popular connected devices, as well as an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.

All Peacock programming is supported by a first-of-its-kind advertising experience, featuring approximately five minutes of commercials or less per hour, a host of new ad innovations, and an impressive group of launch sponsors.

With the majority of the country currently at home, Comcast has seen a 50 percent increase in on-demand consumption year-over-year and voice remote searches for free content up nearly 250 percent.

In addition to making Peacock an anchor tenant on Flex, Xfinity will be widely promoting Peacock with a comprehensive marketing campaign, including on-air spots featuring Amy Poehler and prominent promotion and signage across platforms like Xfinity.com.

HOW TO WATCH

Rolling out over the next few weeks, X1 and Flex customers can start streaming more and scrolling less by simply saying "Peacock" into the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.

Xfinity Flex is a personalized, 4K streaming device that is included free with Xfinity Internet and offers choice, control, flexibility, and thousands of free movies and shows. Flex customers can find Peacock movies and shows in the "New This Week" and "Free to Me" rows, as well as explore content via a "Trending Now on Peacock" row among all of their other streaming favorites in one place.

X1 customers can also browse Peacock programming editorially integrated throughout the X1 guide, right alongside all of the live TV and on-demand shows and movies included with their Xfinity TV subscription, and other streaming services available on X1.

WHAT TO WATCH

Peacock Premium features more than 15,000 hours of current TV shows and classic favorites like Law & Order: SVU, 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights, popular movies like Jurassic Park, E.T. and Ray, and kids programming like Curious George and original animated series Where's Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space from DreamWorks Animation. Peacock also features timely live and on-demand content across news, sports, reality and late night, which kicks off tomorrow with exclusive early access to content from Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show: At Home Edition and Late Night with Seth Meyers prior to their linear telecasts.

Peacock

Comcast

NBCUniversal