Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

NBCU's Peacock hatches free preview on Comcast's X1 and Flex platforms on April 15

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/14/2020
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. and NEW YORK, N.Y. – Tomorrow, Comcast will launch an early preview of the premium tier of Peacock, NBCUniversal's new ad-supported subscription streaming service, included at no additional cost for millions of Xfinity X1 and Flex customers across the country.

The early preview will be followed by the national launch on July 15, which includes a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies and shows that will be accessible to all across mobile, web and popular connected-TV platforms. At this time, Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month on all popular connected devices, as well as an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.

All Peacock programming is supported by a first-of-its-kind advertising experience, featuring approximately five minutes of commercials or less per hour, a host of new ad innovations, and an impressive group of launch sponsors.

With the majority of the country currently at home, Comcast has seen a 50 percent increase in on-demand consumption year-over-year and voice remote searches for free content up nearly 250 percent.

In addition to making Peacock an anchor tenant on Flex, Xfinity will be widely promoting Peacock with a comprehensive marketing campaign, including on-air spots featuring Amy Poehler and prominent promotion and signage across platforms like Xfinity.com.

HOW TO WATCH
Rolling out over the next few weeks, X1 and Flex customers can start streaming more and scrolling less by simply saying "Peacock" into the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.

Xfinity Flex is a personalized, 4K streaming device that is included free with Xfinity Internet and offers choice, control, flexibility, and thousands of free movies and shows. Flex customers can find Peacock movies and shows in the "New This Week" and "Free to Me" rows, as well as explore content via a "Trending Now on Peacock" row among all of their other streaming favorites in one place.

X1 customers can also browse Peacock programming editorially integrated throughout the X1 guide, right alongside all of the live TV and on-demand shows and movies included with their Xfinity TV subscription, and other streaming services available on X1.

WHAT TO WATCH
Peacock Premium features more than 15,000 hours of current TV shows and classic favorites like Law & Order: SVU, 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights, popular movies like Jurassic Park, E.T. and Ray, and kids programming like Curious George and original animated series Where's Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space from DreamWorks Animation. Peacock also features timely live and on-demand content across news, sports, reality and late night, which kicks off tomorrow with exclusive early access to content from Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show: At Home Edition and Late Night with Seth Meyers prior to their linear telecasts.

Peacock
Comcast
NBCUniversal

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How cable operators can win the gaming war
White Paper: Making the case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, NULL
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, NULL
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, NULL
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, NULL
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE