NBCU's Peacock cuts streaming deal with Google

Salting away a key platform partnership, Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, will be available on Google streaming platforms when it debuts nationally on July 15.

The deal provides Peacock with entry on Android mobile devices, Android TV players and TVs, as well as Chromecast adapters and Chromecast built-in devices.

Following the streaming service's national debut, free access to the ad-supported, subscription-based Peacock Premium tier will be offered on the Android and Android TV platforms for free through October 15.

Peacock, currently being previewed on Comcast's X1 and Xfinity Flex platforms, will feature two subscription tiers with 15,000 hours of content ($4.99 per month with ads and $9.99 per month without ads), along with a completely free, ad-based version with 7,500 hours of content when it launches in mid-July.

"Given Google's extensive customer reach, millions of people will be able to start streaming Peacock on their preferred platform or device this July," Maggie McLean Suniewick, president, business development and partnerships at Peacock, said in a release.

The deal with Google gives Peacock access to one of the market's core streaming platforms and builds on other agreements in place ahead of the national launch.

Peacock also has distribution deals in place for Microsoft's Xbox One family of consoles, including the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, and with Apple for the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. Cox Communications has also agreed to bundle Peacock for no added cost to eligible customers on its Contour platform, which is underpinned by an X1 syndication deal with Comcast, later this year.

Meanwhile, Peacock and NBCU still have work to get done on two of the most popular streaming platforms – Roku and Amazon Fire TV. HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new super-sized subscription VoD service, still lacks agreements with Roku and Amazon almost a month after its US launch on May 27.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading