Nagra launches watermarking on Akamai's edge network

CHESEAUX, Switzerland, and PHOENIX, Ariz. – NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that its NexGuard Streaming watermarking solution for OTT has been integrated with Akamai, the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences. The integrated solution leverages Akamai's edge platform to bring an added level of anti-piracy enforcement and revenue protection to rights holders and content owners allowing them to stop pirated video streams of live sports and premium VOD content in real-time and increase the traceability of those premium assets.

NexGuard Streaming enables content owners and pay-TV operators to actively fight commercial piracy, by identifying the source of a content leak in a matter of minutes, and allowing targeted anti-piracy actions to stop illicit content restreaming as a result. NexGuard Streaming embeds a session-specific forensic watermark for both premium OTT VOD and OTT live channels, including sports. It works with any OTT streaming device and client application, removing the need for any device-side integration. It scales easily to millions of concurrent sessions with CDN caching and works with all common streaming formats and DRMs.

Read the full announcement here.

Nagra