Cable/Video

Nagra and Avid pipe forensic watermarking into video editing workflows

Light Reading 4/23/2020
CHESEAUX, Switzerland, and PHOENIX, Ariz. – NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced the launch of a new forensic watermarking plug-in for editing and collaboration workflows on Avid's Media Composer video editing software. The NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software allows studios, content owners and post-production houses to ensure protection of high-value assets when sharing pre-release content such as feature films or TV series with their editing department, reviewers or their creative agencies. The integration simplifies the watermarking process within the editing software while providing traceability and a strong deterrent against pre-release content leaks. Media Composer is the first non-linear editing software to be integrated with the NAGRA plug-in.

"Any leak occurring on pre-released or pre-aired content has a high negative impact on revenues and marketing activities," said Jean-Philippe Plantevin, Vice President Anti-Piracy at NAGRA. "With the NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software, we're able to ensure an added layer of security and traceability in editing and collaboration workflows while limiting the number of steps in the watermarking process. Content owners now have an extra safeguard in place to protect high value assets as they edit, review and approve the rough cuts or final cuts of their full feature films or TV series."

"The integration of NexGuard forensic watermarking with Media Composer brings added value to content owners to trace any leak back to the source in their editing and collaboration workflows," said Ray Thompson, Director of Market Solutions, Broadcast and Media at Avid. "This new watermarking plug-in for editing software allows post- production teams to stay focused on creating content while providing an end-to-end media security solution."

The NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software, which works as a simple video filter, quickly and seamlessly adds a unique, robust and imperceptible forensic watermark to each copy of the content exported from the non-linear editing software, regardless of input and output file formats.

The NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software is supported by the NexGuard Detection Service, a cloud based forensic watermark detection service that is fast, highly scalable and fully automated, meeting the needs of content owners who require detection in conjunction with anti-piracy services.

NexGuard forensic watermarking solutions are a key component of NAGRA's comprehensive line-up of solutions to guard against service and content piracy.

Nagra

