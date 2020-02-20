Sign In Register
Cable/Video

NAB Show is still a go

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/20/2020
Comment (0)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – February 19, 2020 – The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), organizer of NAB Show, affirmed the 2020 NAB Show is set to take place as planned, April 18 – 22 in Las Vegas. The association is closely monitoring COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, and is prepared to devote whatever resources necessary to ensure a safe and productive NAB Show experience.

NAB Show is the premier event driving the evolution of media and entertainment. It is an engine for commerce and a critical launchpad for products and services expected to revolutionize the business. The convention' s 1,600 exhibitors and 90,000 attendees rely on the annual NAB Show to raise their profile and meet business goals.

While the NAB stands firm in its commitment to hold the convention as planned, the health and safety of attendees and participants are NAB' s top priority. To that end, NAB is dedicated to providing rapid responses and assistance in support of the global NAB Show community's participation plans. The event management team has launched a COVID-19 resource page on the NAB Show website, where updates will be provided.

Currently, NAB is:

  • Adhering to all guidance and recommended safety measures issued by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local health organizations.
  • Working with the Las Vegas Convention Center, the airport authority, and area hotels and resorts to coordinate appropriate safety procedures.
  • Following CDC recommendations and protocols for heightened levels of cleanliness at event facilities.
  • Making accommodations and actively encouraging attendees to take common-sense precautions and follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of illness.
  • Ensuring medical care is readily accessible to address immediate health concerns.

Working with China-based exhibitors and registered attendees to evaluate options for those unable to attend due to travel restrictions. Of note, NAB Show attendance from China, although growing, represented less than 2 percent of total registered attendees in 2019.

NAB is taking COVID-19 very seriously and is fully invested and prepared to host a successful NAB Show in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas is maintaining rigorous cleanliness and safety standards throughout public spaces, resorts and meeting facilities, and hosts successful trade events daily. Meanwhile, NAB Show has experienced an uptick in exhibit sales, attendee registration and hotel bookings in recent weeks, and conference program speakers are confirmed daily.

For more information about NAB Show' s COVID-19 preparedness and updates, visit nabshow.com/coronavirus.

The National Association of Broadcasters

