Most ad buyers say COVID-19 has had 'large impact' on 2020 plans, Comcast survey finds

NEW YORK – Today, Comcast Advertising, the advertising arm of Comcast Cable which includes FreeWheel and Effectv, released the findings of a new study examining the impact of COVID-19 events on agency media strategies. The survey respondents were all users of FreeWheel's Strata platform — most of whom are specialists in local media planning and buying.

When asked about their/their clients' current approach to advertising, 93% of these buyers said they felt it's important to keep advertising during this time, though many acknowledged this is only possible if the dollars are available. Additionally, in order to stay relevant in the current environment, 67% of those surveyed say their clients are already incorporating COVID-19 specific messaging into their advertising, with another 14% saying they may in the future.

The results showed how significant the COVID-19 events have been for this group, with 65% saying it would have a "large impact" and another 29% saying it would have "some impact" on their 2020 advertising plans.

In response to the challenges, the survey showed an openness to advanced media solutions for local and regional buyers: 80% of respondents said they intend to carry some part of their business via programmatic buying, and over 91% of local and regional buyers plan to put some of their video budget towards Advanced TV channels like video on demand, over-the-top, addressable, or advanced linear. For comparison, in October 2019, 79% of agencies surveyed said they were interested in Advanced TV, suggesting interest has recently grown.

The survey was executed via an online survey of 194 Strata platform users in April 2020. While Strata users buy all forms of media, every agency who responded to this survey is a buyer of local and regional advertising – often as their primary focus.

