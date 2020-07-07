MobiTV signs Vast Broadband and Vexus

EMERYVILLE, Calif. – MOBITV, a global leader in app-based TV video delivery solutions, today announces that Vast Broadband and Vexus have selected the MOBITV Connect managed service for delivery of streaming video content. Vast Broadband is a leading provider of high-speed broadband, video, and voice services to residential and business customers in South Dakota and Minnesota. Vexus is a leading provider of fiber-based communications solutions for both residential and business customers across Texas and Louisiana. Together, Vast Broadband and Vexus currently serve over 75,000 customers. With MOBITV Connect, the operators can offer subscribers an optimal IP-based video streaming service without significant investments or upgrades to its existing headend, for the first time. The service was beta-tested in June 2020 with a full rollout happening in July.

“Vast Broadband and Vexus have been increasing their geography, fiber penetration and service offerings to include residential services in underserved areas,” said Charlie Nooney, CEO of MOBITV. “They turned to MOBITV as a trusted provider with a full end-to-end platform that would enable them to continue to serve their traditional markets and, at the same time, offer enhanced IP-based services.”

“As a competitive provider, we need to offer our subscribers innovative services in double- or triple-play bundles that will meet their viewing, broadband and telephony needs,” said Larry Eby, COO of Vast Broadband and Vexus. “MOBITV has a proven product that we could launch speedily as we build out our residential fiber-to-the-home platform in newly acquired and existing markets. MOBITV Connect will enable us to differentiate our service offerings in a competitive market.”

The MOBITV app-based streaming TV service platform contains a user-friendly interface that can be customized according to the service provider’s content and design preferences. The Connect Platform includes on-demand, live TV, catch-up TV, unlimited network DVR, and recommendations. The SaaS-based platform allows for real-time enablement of new technologies such as 4K/HEVC, Cloud DVR, replay TV, and robust voice control – without the high cost of frequently replacing legacy set-top boxes in the home. Customers will simply download the app and can view television on any of their connected devices.

MobiTV Inc.