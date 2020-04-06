Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive Summit
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Midco nears debut of new IP-based video service

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/4/2020
Comment (0)

Midco is testing a new IPTV service with employees and is on track to launch its next-gen video offering in a yet-to-be-disclosed market in July.

The new platform will be branded "Midco TV" and work on operator-supplied Android TV boxes and select mobile devices equipped with TiVo's user interface/user experience. Vecima is also on board to supply key video infrastructure for the new offering, including a CDN, video processing and transcoding systems.

Midco is a mid-sized operator serving some 400 communities in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Kansas. The cable operator hasn't disclosed where the new service will surface first, but the plan is to introduce it to more markets in 2020, scale it out in 2021 to more than 50% of Midco's footprint, and then complete the deployment by the end of 2022, Bill Chatwell, Midco's director of video systems, said yesterday during a Light Reading-hosted webinar titled "Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video."

Chatwell said Midco TV would offer a mix of standard and premium channels, pay-per-view, VoD, restart/catchup TV services and a cloud DVR. After an initial focus on iOS and Android mobile devices and operator-supplied Android TV boxes, Midco expects to support a bring-your-own-device model in later phases, he added.

Aggregating Midco's own video content alongside content from OTT apps and putting that into an integrated search and browse platform with voice-based navigation capabilities "is a huge part of the offering," Chatwell said, noting that self-installation and a preferred use of in-home Wi-Fi (rather than wired options) to connect the boxes will also serve as important pieces of the of the new product.

Midco, he said, expects the new install option to reduce truck rolls for new service additions by as much as 80%.

Transitioning to an IP-based video platform will enable Midco, which has been using hybrid TiVo-based devices for its legacy pay-TV product, to ease into a unified platform that is no longer limited to specific set-top box hardware, he added.

Midco will start with a cap-and-grow approach in its markets and lead off with the new product in new build-outs.

Though Midco is transitioning to an IP-based platform, Chatwell expects Midco to rely on QAM-based video for at least five to seven more years. But once that transition is done, Midco can recapture spectrum used today for QAM-delivered video and go with a full-spectrum DOCSIS platform for all of the operator's services, he added.

Like Midco, Millicom, a company that provides mobile and wireline services in parts of Latin America, is also moving ahead with a plan to transition to an IP-based video platform.

Millicom, which has a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed and also serves some customers on FTTP networks, has been growing primarily through acquisition and has been forced to manage multiple technologies and solutions – sometimes within the same market.

Millicom's current media/entertainment business comes the way of Tigo OneTV, a hybrid offering with linear and non-linear content, but the company views IP and the use of an app-based environment as a great technology and platform unifier that can bridge video services to the home and outside of the home.

"We do believe that IP is the future of content delivery and it will increase our reach and penetration in the markets," said Eduardo Donatelli, head of technology and video platforms for Millicom. "We are betting heavily on content delivery over IP."

Blending multicast and unicast
Panelists also weighed in on how multicast and unicast video will play together in the IP video transition.

Multicast will remain a must to keep capacity demands in check for popular channels, but operators will need to monitor and decide which channels – perhaps the top ten or 20 – that should be streamed as a multicast.

Those channels could be different from region to region and will need to be changed dynamically without impacting the user experience, Donatelli said. Millicom, he said, will be delivering more than 300 live TV channels on its platform.

Midco will launch its new IP-based product on a unicast basis, but will keep tabs on where it makes sense to use multicast as the offering scaled up, Chatwell said.

Boosting the economics of pay-TV
Migrating to next-gen video isn't just about slapping on a new coat of paint. It's about altering and improving the economics of pay-TV amid waves of new competition.

Kyle Goodwin, VP of product and innovation at Vecima, said operators are looking to IP as a way to reduce operating and capital costs using their bandwidth more efficiently and enabling a system that can support "infinite tuners."

Some of that also ties into cloud DVRs that can cut down consumer premises equipment (CPE) maintenance by 50% to 80%, depending on the operator, and open the door to a BYOD model, he added. Deployment data also shows that storage CapEx can also be reduced by 30% to 60% as an operator moves to local, consolidated storage and away from local DVR storage, said Goodwin.

Tapping into a unified infrastructure also puts operators in a position to take advantage of multiple streaming and encryption standards for a wide range of screen types, he added.

But shifting to a cloud DVR offering also comes with challenges as most of them, due to copyright rules, use a private copy model that requires massive storage – in the multiple petabytes for some larger operators.

Those cloud DVRs also require plenty of throughput as recordings are moved away from home-side boxes to centralized storage systems. But when everything is rolled up, the cost-per-terabyte and per concurrent recording is much lower than standard DVRs and those costs improve as the system is scaled to more and more customers, Goodwin stressed, later estimating that Vecima currently has about 15 customers with cloud DVR service live or in the trial phase.

On the user experience end of the IP video equation, a guide that can integrate access and search across the traditional pay-TV offering a multitude of OTT sources can help manage "content chaos" in today's ever-expanding video environment, explained Liam Bresnahan, senior director of product management for footprint at TiVo.

"Consumers themselves are often suffering from what we think of internally inside of TiVo as content chaos – 'Where is the right piece of content coming from that I would like to watch at the right time on the right device?'" said Bresnahan.

Consumers are "crying out" for a unified video experience, he added, citing data from a TiVo consumer study revealing that 72% of respondents desire a simplified way to access all of their content across multiple devices.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE