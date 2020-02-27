Mega Broadband Investments joins NCTA's ranks

WASHINGTON, DC – Mega Broadband Investments has joined NCTA – The Internet & Television Association as a new member of the association. As part of the new membership, Phil Spencer, CEO of Mega Broadband, has been appointed a member on the NCTA Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mega Broadband to our association. Mega Broadband delivers advanced broadband services to communities and rural areas throughout America's heartland and will be an important voice in NCTA's advocacy," said Michael Powell, President & CEO, NCTA.

Mega Broadband operates Northland Communications, Eagle Communications and Vyve Broadband, delivering high-speed internet, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in small-to-medium markets and rural geographies in fifteen states.

As CEO of Mega Broadband, Spencer leads the operations of this new organization. He has over 30 years' experience in building successful telecommunications businesses, most recently with Rural Broadband Investments/NewWave Communications. Previously he held leadership positions at Windjammer Cable, LodgeNet Interactive Corporation, Aplus.Net/Codero, Everest Connections and Advantech.

