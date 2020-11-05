MCTV snaps up Centre TV Cable and Powhatan Point Cable

MASSILLON, Ohio – MCTV, a leading Internet, cable TV and Phone provider across several counties in Northeastern Ohio signed an agreement to acquire Centre TV Cable and Powhatan Point Cable. With this acquisition, MCTV has expanded its service area further into southeastern Ohio and West Virginia.

MCTV currently offers residential and business services to more than 52,000 homes and businesses across its service areas.

Centre TV Cable and Powhatan Point Cable were founded by Kasmir (Kaz) Majewski in 1965 and 1966, respectively. Centre TV Cable serves neighborhoods and communities in northern Wheeling, WV while Powhatan Point Cable serves customers in the Powhatan Point and Colerain township areas of Belmont County.

Founded in 1965 in Massillon, Ohio, MCTV primarily serves communities in Stark and Wayne counties. Since 2018, MCTV has acquired systems serving five communities across Ohio, including the recent acquisition of Bellaire Cable TV.

Read the full announcement here.

