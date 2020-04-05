Mark Lazarus to head up NBCU's entertainment unit following reorg

NEW YORK – NBCUniversal announced a new organizational structure for the company. The new structure, which is effective immediately, closely aligns NBCUniversal's television networks – including NBC Entertainment, Telemundo, the cable entertainment networks (USA, SYFY, Bravo, Oxygen, E!, Universal Kids), International Networks as well as the new streaming service, Peacock, under one division led by Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Lazarus will also continue to oversee the NBC Sports Group, owned television stations, and affiliate relations.

"This is the right structure to lead NBCUniversal into the future during this transformational time in the industry," said Jeff Shell, CEO, NBCUniversal. "Mark has a proven track record across every aspect of our television business from sports to local stations to entertainment. He is the ideal leader to oversee our television and streaming portfolio in this newly formed division, which allows us to have a more unified approach to our content strategy."

The company's news networks will be organized into a single unit and led by Cesar Conde, who assumes the newly created role of Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group, which now includes NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

Both Lazarus and Conde report directly to Shell.

NBC News Group President Andy Lack has decided to step down and will transition out of the company at the end of the month. Noah Oppenheim, President of NBC News; Phil Griffin, President of MSNBC; and Mark Hoffman, Chairman of CNBC; will now report to Conde. A new leader of Telemundo Enterprises, replacing Conde, will be announced later. Until then, the Telemundo leadership team will report directly to Lazarus.

Rounding out the NBCUniversal senior management team, the following executives continue to report directly to Shell:

Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution

Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios

Kim Harris, EVP and General Counsel

Kathy Kelly-Brown, SVP, Strategic Initiatives

Anand Kini, EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group

Ron Meyer, Vice Chairman

Adam Miller, EVP

Craig Robinson, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer

Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Parks & Resorts

Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Advertising Sales & Client Partnerships

Under the new structure, the following executives will lead businesses reporting to Lazarus:

Frances Berwick, President, Lifestyle Networks

Ken Bettsteller, President, International Networks

Peter Bevacqua, President, NBC Sports Group

Philip Martzolf, President, NBCUniversal Affiliate Relations

Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks

Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock

Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment

