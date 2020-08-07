Lindsay Broadband promotes Jonathan Haight

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Canada – Lindsay Broadband is pleased to announce the promotion of Jonathan Haight to Senior Vice President, Worldwide Business Development.

Jonathan was previously Lindsay’s Vice President, U.S. Sales & Business Development. Haight was responsible for sales strategy and execution for the U.S. sales team. In his new role, Jonathan will continue to oversee the U.S. market, but will now assume a larger role at the corporate level focusing on worldwide strategic partnerships, new markets, and new product exploration.

Prior to joining Lindsay, he held a variety of roles at EGT including Director of Corporate Sales, Major MSO Account Manager, and Regional Director of Sales for the Northeast. Prior to EGT Jonathan held progressive positions in Sales and Engineering at Motorola, Scientific-Atlanta, BarcoNet and Cheetah Technologies. In addition to Sales Management, Jonathan also brings with him a background in Network Engineering and Project Management.

Lindsay Broadband