Cable/Video

Limelight introduces video and edge enhancements

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/15/2020
Comment (0)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Limelight Networks, Inc., a leading provider of edge cloud services, today announced enhancements to its Live Video Services that enable a range of low-latency streaming options as well as serverless computing capabilities that can deliver personalized and secure online video experiences.

Limelight’s realtime, live and on-demand video delivery services integrate one of the world’s largest global private networks with advanced video delivery and management capabilities, providing live and VOD media management, packaging, and delivery of broadcast-quality video to virtually any screen. New features and enhancements include:

Limelight Live Push Ingest: A new service that lets content providers take full control of live encoding workflows and reduce origin egress costs by pushing HLS, MPEG-DASH, and low-latency CMAF streaming media segments and manifests to Limelight for live distribution. Live Push supports ingest of live video from SD to 8K resolutions, offers scrubbing and DVR playback of content, and includes redundant ingest capabilities with automatic failover to support the world’s largest high-profile live events. Direct integration with Limelight’s CDN enables live event streaming to scale massively without the worry of overloading a content provider’s origin servers.

Low-Latency Live Video Streaming: Limelight also announced a plan to expand its range of low-latency live video delivery options to include support for chunk transfer encoded (CTE) media from low-latency CMAF derived media workflows. Low-latency CMAF allows broadcasters and content distributors to deliver live content with latencies as low as 2-3 seconds. By utilizing the power and optimized performance of Limelight’s content delivery infrastructure along with the new Live Push Ingest capabilities, chunk transfer encoded media can be delivered to viewers while media segments are still being ingested. In addition to its plans for CTE media streaming, Limelight announced it will be increasing the capacity of its Limelight Realtime Streaming solution in response to customer demand. Limelight Realtime Streaming is the first scalable, sub-second live video streaming solution that’s natively supported by major browsers without special plug-ins. It enables realtime interactive video workflows for sports, gaming, wagering, auctions, live meetings, and more.

In addition, Limelight’s recently-announced EdgeFunctions has been recognized by IDC as an innovative service that will accelerate the proliferation of edge applications and address the increasing demand for stream protection and advanced video content monetization at the edge.

Limelight

