Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Light Reading virtualizing Cable Next-Gen event

Breznick Unbound Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 6/30/2020
Comment (0)

Bowing to the inevitable, Light Reading is working to turn this year's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference into a free, virtual event later this summer.

Originally slated for mid-March and then pushed back to late August because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cable Next-Gen is going virtual for the same public health reasons that have caused other tech conferences to make similar moves. With COVID-19 still rampaging through the US, no other course is possible. Our fervent hope is that we will be able to return to a live, in-person format in spring 2021.

But, in the meantime, we don't intend to miss a beat. So, taking place August 26 and 27, the virtual version of Cable Next-Gen will deliver all the keynotes, fireside chats, market research presentations and panel discussions that we initially planned. Only now the event will be presented totally online over the course of two full days, making it free and accessible to all, no matter where you may be located.

Like our live, in-person events, the digital edition of Cable Next-Gen will also offer exhibition space and networking opportunities, just in a virtual way. In addition, it will still feature a happy hour for attendees, except now you'll just have to bring your own drink.

Fortunately, we expect most, if not all, of our prime speakers from the in-person lineup to participate in the virtual event. So far, that all-star roster includes such luminaries as: Balan Nair, President & CEO of Liberty Latin America; Guy McCormick, SVP of Engineering at Cox Communications; Shane Portfolio, SVP of Engineering at Comcast; Bill Warga, VP of Strategy & Technology at Liberty Global; Jennifer Andreoli-Fang, Distinguished Technologist at CableLabs; Dave Wright, President of CBRS Alliance; Claudio Righetti, Chief Scientist at Telecom Argentina; Robin Lavoie, Senior Director, Network Evolution Strategies at Cogeco; Jeff Finkelstein, Executive Director of Advanced Technologies at Cox Communications; and Doug Jones, Principal Architect at CableLabs. Other returnees should be confirmed shortly.

Plus, several senior cable tech execs and analysts who were not on the original speaking roster back in March will participate as well. That list includes Matt Tooley, VP of Broadband Technology at NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, and Jeff Heynen, Senior Research Director, Broadband Access and Home Networking, at Dell'Oro Group, as well as Warga and Portfolio. More speakers should be confirmed shortly.

For those who already registered for the in-person conference, we will automatically transfer your registration to the virtual event. For those who already paid to register for the live version, refunds will be forthcoming.

COVID-19 won't stop us. So join us online at summer's end for our 13th annual cable tech gathering. Please click here to register for Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies.

See you then.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Breznick Unbound
Light Reading sets digital Cable Next-Gen Europe event

Instead of staging a live conference in London next month as previously planned, Light Reading will now run a free, digital event over two afternoons in mid-June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Light Reading resets Cable Next-Gen event for late August

We now plan to hold our Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event in Denver on August 25-27 after postponing it earlier this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Light Reading preps online event on streaming video

In a new digital event, we will tackle the technical, operational, security, business model, service quality and navigation issues of delivering next-gen OTT video to viewers.

Light Reading postpones Cable Next-Gen event

With public health concerns about the spread of COVID-19 mounting, Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event will be postponed until sometime in late August.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE