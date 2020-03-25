Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Light Reading resets Cable Next-Gen event for late August

Breznick Unbound Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 3/25/2020
Comment (0)

Hoping that the second time proves to be the charm, Light Reading has officially rescheduled our Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference for August 25-27 at the Embassy Suites in downtown Denver.

The three-day conference, originally set to take place last week in Denver, was postponed earlier this month because of growing public health concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Since then, several other major tech conferences have also been postponed or canceled this spring, most notably including next month's planned NAB Show in Las Vegas.

But, with both state and federal government officials now taking increasingly stronger measures to control the novel coronavirus and mitigate its impact, we are cautiously optimistic that the worst will be behind us by the late summer. So, after 12 years of late February or March confabs, we are now gearing up for the first summer staging of Cable Next-Gen.

Fortunately, many of our prime speakers from the March line-up have already signaled that they will be able to participate in the late August event. The long and growing list includes: Belal Hamzeh, SVP and CTO of CableLabs: Balan Nair, president and CEO of Liberty Latin America; Jana Henthorn, president and CEO of The Cable Center; Claudio Righetti, chief scientist at Telecom Argentina; Jennifer Andreoli-Fang, distinguished technologist at CableLabs; Chris Bastian, CTO and SVP of engineering at SCTE/ISBE; and Harj Ghuman, principal strategic access architect at Cox Communications. Other returnees should be confirmed shortly.

Plus, several senior cable tech execs and analysts who were not on the original speaking roster have agreed to speak in August as well. That list includes: Bill Warga, VP of technology at Liberty Global; Shane Portfolio, senior VP of engineering for Comcast; and Jeff Heynen, senior research director of broadband access and home networking at Dell'Oro Group. More new speakers should be confirmed shortly as well.

We know there may still be questions following this announcement. For those who already registered for the March conference, we will automatically transfer your registration to the rescheduled event. For other questions and concerns, please try [email protected].

For exhibitors and sponsors, we will transfer your program to the late August event. Your account manager will reach out personally to discuss any immediate questions. Please note that your sponsorship will remain the same as it was before. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that all details are buttoned down for our exhibitors and sponsors – we thank you again for your patience and support.

So please join us in Denver at the end of the summer for our 13th annual Cable Next-Gen event. Click here to register for Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Related Stories
More Blogs from Breznick Unbound
Light Reading preps online event on streaming video

In a new digital event, we will tackle the technical, operational, security, business model, service quality and navigation issues of delivering next-gen OTT video to viewers.

Light Reading postpones Cable Next-Gen event

With public health concerns about the spread of COVID-19 mounting, Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event will be postponed until sometime in late August.

Our Cable Next-Gen event is going ahead as planned

Despite concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event is still a go for Denver in two weeks.

LR & SCTE Expand Partnership on Tech Webinars

Following a successful inaugural year, Light Reading and SCTE•ISBE will team up again in 2020 to produce monthly 'LiveLearnings for Professionals' webinars on cable tech topics, starting with a Jan. 16 session on cable's fiber progress.

More
