Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Light Reading postpones Cable Next-Gen event

Breznick Unbound Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 3/10/2020
Comment (0)

Responding to growing public health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Light Reading has postponed its Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference, which had been scheduled for Denver next week, until sometime in late August.

Like many other producers of tech conferences recently, we are taking this action to help slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus and protect the health and safety of our customers, partners and staff. With the first cases of the virus now reported in Colorado, state officials considering the declaration of a public health emergency there and many cable companies imposing temporary travel and group-meeting restrictions on their employees, the risks of going forward with the event right now clearly outweigh the benefits.

Although we have been working closely with our host facility, the Embassy Suites in Denver, to ensure a safe and sanitary event, we would rather err on the side of caution and help mitigate the risk for everyone. So, after close consultation with our cable tech partners and advisers, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the event until the late summer.

Having spent the past five months preparing for the event with our partners, sponsors, speakers and moderators, we are greatly disappointed that we will not be able to go forward next week. But the experience and the health and safety of our customers, partners and staff come first. We apologize for any inconvenience this postponement may cause.

We understand there may be questions and concerns following this announcement. For attendees, we will automatically transfer your registration to the rescheduled event. For questions and concerns, please contact [email protected].

For exhibitors and sponsors, we will transfer your program to the future event. Your Account Manager will reach out personally this week to discuss your immediate questions. Please note that your sponsorship will remain the same as it was before. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that all details are buttoned down for our exhibitors and sponsors – we thank you for your patience.

Those who have made hotel reservations at the Embassy Suites inside the Cable Next-Gen room block will not have to pay any penalties or fees associated with their reservations. **Please note that you must contact the hotel directly and cancel your reservation within the 72-hour cancellation window or you will be liable for the room charge. For more information, please visit the hotel site .

We will work as quickly as possible to secure new event dates so that all concerned can adjust their plans accordingly. The new dates will likely be in late August after the Denver schools come back from summer break, but nothing has been set yet. Please stay tuned for further event updates coming shortly.

Thanks, as always, for your support. We recognize that Cable Next-Gen does not happen without your ongoing support. Please bear with us as we reschedule the event.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Breznick Unbound
Our Cable Next-Gen event is going ahead as planned

Despite concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Light Reading's Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies event is still a go for Denver in two weeks.

LR & SCTE Expand Partnership on Tech Webinars

Following a successful inaugural year, Light Reading and SCTE•ISBE will team up again in 2020 to produce monthly 'LiveLearnings for Professionals' webinars on cable tech topics, starting with a Jan. 16 session on cable's fiber progress.

How Will Cable Business Services Keep Growing?

With the commercial services engine clearly slowing down, where will cable operators turn for new growth as new technologies like SD-WAN and 5G emerge?

Where Cable Stands With Fiber

In our latest survey conducted in partnership with SCTE-ISBE, Light Reading examines how cablecos are using fiber now and how they aim to use it in the future.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile (Chengdu) Adopts Huawei BusinessPON Solution to Upgrade Private Line Services, Greatly Improving User Experience By Huawei
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE