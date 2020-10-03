Light Reading postpones Cable Next-Gen event

Responding to growing public health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Light Reading has postponed its Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies conference, which had been scheduled for Denver next week, until sometime in late August.

Like many other producers of tech conferences recently, we are taking this action to help slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus and protect the health and safety of our customers, partners and staff. With the first cases of the virus now reported in Colorado, state officials considering the declaration of a public health emergency there and many cable companies imposing temporary travel and group-meeting restrictions on their employees, the risks of going forward with the event right now clearly outweigh the benefits.

Although we have been working closely with our host facility, the Embassy Suites in Denver, to ensure a safe and sanitary event, we would rather err on the side of caution and help mitigate the risk for everyone. So, after close consultation with our cable tech partners and advisers, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the event until the late summer.

Having spent the past five months preparing for the event with our partners, sponsors, speakers and moderators, we are greatly disappointed that we will not be able to go forward next week. But the experience and the health and safety of our customers, partners and staff come first. We apologize for any inconvenience this postponement may cause.

We understand there may be questions and concerns following this announcement. For attendees, we will automatically transfer your registration to the rescheduled event. For questions and concerns, please contact [email protected].

For exhibitors and sponsors, we will transfer your program to the future event. Your Account Manager will reach out personally this week to discuss your immediate questions. Please note that your sponsorship will remain the same as it was before. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that all details are buttoned down for our exhibitors and sponsors – we thank you for your patience.

Those who have made hotel reservations at the Embassy Suites inside the Cable Next-Gen room block will not have to pay any penalties or fees associated with their reservations. **Please note that you must contact the hotel directly and cancel your reservation within the 72-hour cancellation window or you will be liable for the room charge. For more information, please visit the hotel site .

We will work as quickly as possible to secure new event dates so that all concerned can adjust their plans accordingly. The new dates will likely be in late August after the Denver schools come back from summer break, but nothing has been set yet. Please stay tuned for further event updates coming shortly.

Thanks, as always, for your support. We recognize that Cable Next-Gen does not happen without your ongoing support. Please bear with us as we reschedule the event.

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading