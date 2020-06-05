Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Liberty Latin America preps for COVID-19 storm

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 5/6/2020
Comment (0)

Despite a stronger than expected start to the new year, Liberty Latin America is battening down the hatches as it prepares to get hit by the COVID-19 storm.

Liberty Latin America, which spun off from parent Liberty Global two years ago, reported rebased revenue growth of 2% to $931 million in the first quarter as it added 60,000 new revenue generating units (RGUs) across its vast Caribbean, Central American and South American region. Broadband accounted for the lion's share of those gains, as the MSO racked up 49,400 new high-speed data subscribers.

But the outlook for the rest of the year doesn't look so sunny as the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the operator's territories, sickening and killing people, disrupting tourism, shutting down hotels and shuttering other businesses. As a result, Liberty Latin America is preparing for a financial hit by cutting its fixed operating costs and capital spending by $150 million and withdrawing its previous financial guidance for the year.

In an unusual letter to shareholders, Liberty Latin America President & CEO Balan Nair noted that the company also expects "our variable costs, such as COGS [cost of goods sold] and activity related costs and capex, will go down with reductions in revenue." In addition, he stressed that the company has "more than enough liquidity on our balance sheet to weather this difficult period."

Like its North American and European counterparts, Liberty Latin America has been dealing with an unprecedented surge in traffic over both its wireline and wireless networks since the coronavirus storm gathered full force two months ago. Speaking on the company's Q1 earnings call this morning, Nair said the provider has seen "double-digit percentage peak traffic increases in our mobile networks and roughly 40% increases in our fixed and subsea networks usage" since the beginning of March.

But Nair insisted that Liberty Latin America's networks are holding up under the much heavier strain so far, with the help of "many of our key vendors" and "partners like Netflix and Google."

"This is not our first rodeo on dealing with a crisis," he wrote. "Like I said before, we are running this like a hurricane just hit us. But unlike a hurricane, we have nothing to rebuild at the end of this."

Similar to its counterparts elsewhere in the world, Liberty Latin America has placed much greater emphasis on self-installations, created virtual retail stores and developed more flexible payment plans for its customers, among other things, to cope with the pandemic. Nair said these initiatives are already producing results.

"We have had some of our highest broadband daily sales in the last 4-5 weeks in Puerto Rico and Chile," he wrote. "Our non-voice call center traffic, including using WhatsApp, is now past 20%. Our self-installs are growing fast and our relationships with B2B customers are stronger as they see how we have responded to their needs in these troubled times."

Nair said Liberty Latin America remains on track to upgrade or expand its footprint to 500,000 homes throughout the region this year. In the first quarter, the cableco upgraded or built out its network to about 80,000 homes, including 40,000 in the Caribbean area and 30,000 in Chile and Costa Rica.

Liberty Latin America is also moving ahead with plans to consolidate its hold on the Puerto Rican market by acquiring AT&T's wireline and wireless operations there and in the US Virgin Islands. That nearly $2 billion deal is expected to close by June 30.

Nair said Liberty Latin America, which sold its operations in the Seychelles and unsuccessfully pursued a deal with Millicom earlier this year, remains in the hunt for more properties. But he didn't indicate that any new deals are in the works.

In morning trading on the NASDAQ Exchange, Liberty Latin America's share price slipped 2.6% to $9.74 each.

Related posts:

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
White Paper: How to Achieve a Level of Network Security that Builds Trust from the Inside out
White Paper: How Cable Operators Can Win the Gaming War
White Paper: Making the Case for Remote PHY 2.0
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
White Paper: A Case for SmartWiFi from Shaw Business
White Paper: How to Achieve a Level of Network Security that Builds Trust from the Inside out
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE