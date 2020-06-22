Josh Barstow upped to chief revenue officer at OpenVault

HOBOKEN, N.J. – Veteran cable telecommunications executive Josh Barstow has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer at OpenVault, the global provider of technology solutions and industry analytics for broadband operators announced today.

Barstow will leverage more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector to grow OpenVault's global expansion, drive channel strategy and manage sales efforts and resources. A longtime executive with MetroCast Communications, Barstow most recently had been executive vice president of corporate strategy and business development for OpenVault.

OpenVault is a leading source of insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Its cloud-based solutions are offered through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model and generate actionable data that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.

Prior to joining OpenVault, Barstow served as vice president of advanced services for MetroCast Communications with a specific discipline in the business of broadband services and technology. He held P&L and oversight responsibility for MetroCast's advanced services business, which included commercial and residential voice and broadband products.

