Joe Theismann to keynote ACA Connects event

PITTSBURGH – Joe Theismann, NFL legend and Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Washington Redskins, will be a keynote speaker at the ACA Connects 27th Annual Summit, ACA Connects President and CEO Matthew M. Polka announced today.

Theismann will speak on March 18 during the Summit at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington D.C

"We are privileged to welcome Joe Theismann to our Summit. His leadership and experience will be an inspiration to our members and attendees. We look forward to learning about Joe's experiences, challenges and victories in building winning teams both on and off the football field. What a great way to kick off the Summit with a past champion who is still winning and focused on the future," Polka said.

The ACA Connects Summit will be held March 17-19 at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, D.C. #Summit2020 will be the official social media hashtag for the event. Registration information is available at https://www.acasummit.org.

