Cable/Video

Italy's RAS taps Synamedia's digital content manager

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/31/2020
Comment (0)

LONDON – Italy's regional public broadcaster RAS has gone live with Synamedia virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) as it prepares to migrate from DVB-T SD/HD to DVB-T2/HEVC HD services by June 2022. Since deploying Synamedia's future-proof software-centric DCM solution, RAS has the flexibility to transition smoothly to the new standards within this deadline.

RAS is using Synamedia DCM for satellite input and DVB-T transmissions and virtualized DCM for encoding in a private cloud. The catalyst for the deployment was RAS's office relocation in Q4 2019. This required all of the broadcaster's technology systems to be moved seamlessly - without any disruption to TV and radio services or to the broadcaster's public safety DTT emergency alert system for the Südtirol region.

German software house Dimetis integrated Synamedia's hybrid DCM/virtualized DCM with the latest version of its BOSS BROADCAST Manager (BBM) software platform and managed the technology move to the new office. Orchestrated by BBM, the private cloud-based deployment has allowed RAS to automate workflows and streamline operations, boosting operational efficiency. BBM also provides RAS with glass-to-glass DVB and DAB+ service monitoring.

A long-time Synamedia customer, RAS selected virtualized DCM after a thorough review of the competitive marketplace. The solution virtualizes the entire video headend, providing encoding and statistical multiplexing capabilities in a single solution; it is also capable of handling DRM, packaging and advertising. RAS was impressed by Synamedia's compact software-centric DCM design, which offers a proven and seamless migration path to DVB-T2. Other factors included the superior video quality achieved in the proof of concept, its graphic insertion capabilities and its rich set of APIs.

Synamedia

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
