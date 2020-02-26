Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Insight TV shoots first documentary in 8K

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/26/2020
AMSTERDAM – Insight TV, the world's leading 4K UHD HDR broadcaster, content creator and format seller, has announced the commission of an adventurous new documentary filmed entirely in 8K UHD HDR. Sandboarding on Dragon Hill premieres on Insight TV in June and is produced by French-based production company FastFokus.

Set in the Chilean city of Iquique in the breathtaking Atacama desert, Sandboarding on Dragon Hill entices viewers to dive into the thrills of the extreme sport of sandboarding, which is similar to snowboarding but on mountains of desert sands. The documentary follows Canadian mountain bike legend Brett Tippie as he travels to Chile to ride the biggest sand dune in the world. In the show, Iquique local and two-time sandboarding world champion Jose Martinez brings Brett and his lifelong friend, MTB star and ex pro-skier Richie Schley, to the best sandboarding locations in the area. Viewers will marvel at the three athletes as they glide with ease and grace on the orange sand with their MTBs, snowboards and skis.

Sandboarding on Dragon Hill is Insight TV's second show to be produced by FastFokus after mountain-biking series MTB Heroes: Trailblazers, which premiered in 2017. The commission of Sandboarding on Dragon Hill further positions Insight TV as an expert in adventurous content told through the eyes of global influencers.

Sandboarding on Dragon Hill was shot entirely in 8K UHD HDR, bolstering Insight TV's reputation for high-quality content after the company experimented with filming segments of its original series Car Crews with Supercar Blondie and 24 Hours at Spa in 8K last year.

Insight TV

