Insight TV sets premiere of its first documentary shot in 8K

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES/AMSTERDAM – Insight TV, the leading producer of story-driven adventure lifestyle content for millennials, is premiering its first ever documentary film shot entirely in 8K UHD HDR. Sandboarding on Dragon Hill premieres on Insight TV on June 7 as part of the network's week-long (June 1-7) "Board!, Not Bored" programming event.

Set in the Chilean port city of Iquique in the breathtaking Atacama desert, Sandboarding on Dragon Hill follows Canadian mountain bike legend and Hall of Famer Brett Tippie as he travels to Chile to ride the biggest sand dune in the world. Iquique local and two-time sandboarding world champion Jose Martinez brings Brett and his lifelong friend, fellow MTB Hall of Famer and ex pro-skier Richie Schley, to the best sandboarding locations in the area. The three athletes experience exhilarating rides via bikes, snowboards and skis down mind-blowing mountains of sand with the glistening South Pacific Ocean in the background. See a trailer here.

In addition to Sandboarding on Dragon Hill, Insight TV will be featuring more "surfing" content as part of its "Board, Not Bored!" programming event.

