Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Light Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Imagine snags NCTC deal for IPTV ad insertion

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 2/20/2020
Comment (0)

Cash-strapped small and independent North American cable operators will no longer have to imagine what it's like to monetize IPTV services by selling ads on them. Under a deal struck between the National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) and Imagine Communications, NCTC members will now be able to insert ads on their IP video streams as they increasingly shift away from offering traditional pay-TV services.

Announced Wednesday right after the conclusion of the NCTC's Winter Educational Conference in Las Vegas, the deal calls for Imagine to offer AdKey, a cloud-based service that supports ad insertion on all IP-based video streams, to NCTC's 750-plus service provider members across the US and Canada. With tech trials slated to start shortly, Imagine aims to start rolling out the ad insertion service in the third quarter.

Imagine executives said AdKey will offer service providers, content owners and other video players the same ad insertion capabilities for IP video services that linear ad insertion offers today on legacy pay-TV services. They also said the cloud-based service will enable operators to sell ads on hundreds of other channels that they are not monetizing now.

"We open up all the inventory that's not sold now," Chris Gordon, vice president of product marketing for Imagine, said. "What we're looking at is creating a virtual ad interconnect."

Besides the cloud-based ad insertion technology, Imagine is also offering links to other key parts of the advertising ecosystem. Most notably, AdKey will be pre-integrated with SpotX and other supply-side platforms to provide access to programmatic exchanges and campaign fulfillment systems.

Why this matters
With cable operators of all stripes and sizes seeing their legacy pay-TV customers and revenues shrink quarter after quarter, they have been seeking ways to still offer video services at dramatically lower costs. IP video offers a prime way to do that by permitting them to deliver video streams to TVs, tablets, smartphones and other consumer-owned connected devices without paying huge license fees to content providers or installing costly set-top boxes in homes.

Indeed, NCTC officials said more than 100 of their members are either already offering app-based IP video services or are seeking to do so in the near future. So they are looking for ways to make those services pay off as they discard or at least de-emphasize their legacy pay-TV offerings.

"I think there is a lot of demand" from members, said Jon Radloff, vice president of video solutions for NCTC. "We've been thinking about this for a while."

The AdKey deal was announced just two days after NCTC unveiled an agreement with Amazon to provide discounts on Fire TV devices to the co-op's members. Under that program, NCTC members will be able to bundle low-cost Fire TV devices with their pay-TV service or in conjunction with their broadband offerings.

Related posts:

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading
Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building the Modern 5G Network Requires the Use of Modern Digital Solutions By Huawei
Maximizing Value From 5G Through Effective Network Planning and Optimization By Huawei
Challenges & Key Issues of Constructing 'MEC-Ready' 5G Bearer Networks for Carriers By Dr. Song Jun, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Datacom Product Line
Good Measures for 5G Service Assurance By Tomer Ilan, Senior Director of Product Management, RADCOM
5G & AI: Reimagining the Air Travel Experience for China Eastern Airlines By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
SIGN IN
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE