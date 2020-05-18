Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

IBC 2020 canceled due to COVID-19

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 5/18/2020
Comment (0)

IBC has joined a growing list of major trade shows to cancel their 2020 events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBC 2020 was originally set to run September 11-14 in Amsterdam, but show organizers decided to pull the trigger on the cancellation after determining there's still too much uncertainty about whether the event could be held safely this fall even as Europe assembles plans to reopen.

"Even as some governments announce the route forward, it has become clear that a return to (a new) normal is unlikely to be achieved by September," Michael Crimp, the IBC's CEO, said in a statement. "It has also become evident, through our dialogue with the IBC community, that an early decision is preferential for the industry so it can plan for the future. Right now, despite the best work of the IBC team and our Dutch colleagues, there are still many unknowns. Therefore, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to deliver a safe and valuable event to the quality expected of IBC."

IBC, a show with a strong focus on video and media technologies and services, drew almost 57,000 attendees last year.

With the on-site show for 2020 now canceled, organizers said they will continue to engage with the industry through its digital platform, IBC365, and will announce more details soon.

IBC could end up following the digital path taken by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) after its annual trade show, originally set for mid-April, was forced to cancel due to the pandemic. The organization replaced the on-site NAB 2020 show with an online event called NAB Digital Express, which took place last week.

Other major industry trade shows still set to take place later this year include Cable-Tec Expo. SCTE/ISBE president and CEO Mark Dzuban announced last month that the organization was still planning to host the event, which has added a workshop focused on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic to be jointly produced by SCTE/ISBE, CableLabs and the NCTA – The Internet and Television Associations.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation while we work toward gathering the industry Oct. 13-16 in Denver," the organization said Monday in a statement to Light Reading. "We are following the guidance of CDC, the WHO and local, state and national officials, and are collaborating with our event partners and the cable telecommunications industry to present a best-ever Cable-Tec Expo experience in a safe, onsite environment."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 Building a DN-Oriented 5G Core
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
5G Power BoostLi Helps TIM Brazil Reduce Battery Theft Risks and Get Ready for 5G By Huawei
Zain KSA Committed to Achieving Green and Sustainable 5G Evolution By Huawei
Altice Portugal RAN Reduces Electricity Bill Costs by 9% by Using Huawei 5G Power BoostLi By Huawei
Etisalat UAE Is Among the First to Adopt Huawei's 'One Site, One Cabinet' Solution for Simplified, Green 5G Networks in the Middle East By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE