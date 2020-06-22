Hulu releases streaming stats, unveils new 'GatewayGo' ad product

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – Today during the Hulu 2020 Newfront presentation, "Green Is Good," the company showcased the premium content, industry-leading insights, viewer-first advertising products and new creative opportunities that make Hulu, now part of Disney Advertising Sales, the most valuable streaming TV partner to today's biggest brands.

With the help of Hulu and FX on Hulu Original talent, Hulu President Kelly Campbell, Disney Advertising Sales President Rita Ferro, and other senior company executives spoke to Hulu's powerful position in the industry as the first and largest premium ad-supported streaming TV platform, and the results that Hulu and Disney combined sales capabilities can deliver for advertisers.

Below are the key announcements and highlighted original series from today's Hulu Newfront:

GENERATION STREAM

As a top destination for viewers and brands with a deep understanding of the streaming audience, Hulu unveiled its latest insights about Generation Stream.

Generation Stream is defined as a multigenerational group and crosses all age, race, and gender bounds - they're connected by a common behavior - streaming. Hulu embarked on a multi-faceted behavioral study, titled Generation Stream, to better understand the attitudes and motivations of the viewers who are reshaping how we watch TV and shared preliminary data of the study. Early findings include:

Streamers tend to be younger and more affluent and more likely to be college educated.

91% of streamers would rather give up their music service, their social media, their favorite food, favorite item of clothing and favorite brand before they would give up their streaming TV service.

Generation Stream classify themselves as - Stream Only, Stream Most and Stream Also:

37% of Generation Stream fall into STREAMING ONLY, as streaming is their exclusive source of TV.

47% of Generation Stream are considered STREAMING MOST, as this segment streams a lot -- but streaming is part of a vast entertainment and cultural universe.

16% of Generation Stream are STREAMING ALSO, as audiences in this category stream but only in addition to watching other types of content.

86% of Hulu viewers fall into either STREAM ONLY or STREAM MOST categories.

Three-quarters of streamers want brands to offer at least some form of personalization.

Over 80% of Hulu subscribers recommend brands to friends, and nearly two-thirds of Hulu subscribers say they like advertising.

GATEWAYGO

Hulu continues to give viewers choice and control over their ad experience and unveiled its new viewer-first advertising format, GatewayGo, during today's Newfront presentation.

GatewayGo joins Disney's suite of advertising offering, and marries traditional TV ads with new, action-oriented prompts and offers to create immediate connections between viewers and advertisers. It uses second screen technologies, like QR codes and push notifications, for viewers to take immediate action on a brand's offer on their mobile device.

Based on behavioral data, survey results show that 6 out of 10 viewers would likely consider purchasing from the brand after redeeming an offer and nearly 50% of viewers claim to have their phones with them on the couch watching TV. SmileDirectClub, The RealReal and Sweetgreen are among Hulu's exclusive launch partners for this new experience.

Hulu