NEW YORK – WarnerMedia and Hulu have reached a distribution agreement that will make HBO Max, WarnerMedia's best-in-class streaming offering, available to Hulu subscribers when it launches on May 27, 2020.

A valued distributor of our networks for a number of years, Hulu joins our growing roster of distribution partners that will offer HBO Max on day one, giving customers choice in where and how they access the offering's 10,000 hours of curated content.

