Cable/Video

Highview Capital, Firstlight Media team to buy Quickplay from AT&T

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/3/2020
TORONTO & LOS ANGELES – Highview Capital today announced that it has partnered with Firstlight Media, a proprietary user engagement platform that enables OTT video and entertainment providers to optimize their user experience and drive increased monetization of their content, to acquire Quickplay from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). As part of the transaction, Firstlight will merge with Quickplay, the leading provider of managed solutions for distributing video content to IP-connected devices.

Firstlight's Founder & CEO André Christensen, whose previous leadership roles include serving as Quickplay's Chief Operating Officer and AT&T's Head of Product Development, will be CEO of the combined business. The new company, which will continue to operate under the Firstlight name and brand, will be uniquely positioned as a leading provider of managed content delivery services and integrated user engagement software for OTT video distribution platforms.

Under Christensen's leadership, Firstlight will have the opportunity to partner with a broad universe of entertainment companies, ranging from TV providers and media companies to premium cable networks, sports leagues, independent studios and niche players, to provide an end-to-end service for optimizing each step of the OTT video delivery process – including collection, management, distribution, video consumption and user engagement.

Firstlight Media
Highview Capital

