HBO Max to be available on Apple devices and integrated with the Apple TV app

NEW YORK – WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T Inc., announced today HBO Max, the company's anticipated streaming platform, will be available on Apple devices when it debuts on May 27, 2020 and be fully integrated with the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV.

At launch, customers will be able to access HBO Max on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. Customers with second and third generation Apple TV models can stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with AirPlay. Existing HBO NOW customers who are billed through the App Store and HBO subscribers through Apple TV channels can log in and access the HBO Max app at no additional charge. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe directly in the app using in-app purchase.

Additionally, HBO Max will be fully integrated with the Apple TV app, so subscribers can enjoy a seamless watching experience across Apple devices, find HBO Max content easily in the Watch Now section and a dedicated HBO Max room, add shows and movies to Up Next to ensure they never miss a new episode, and search for HBO Max series and movies using Siri and universal search.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering debuting May 27, 2020 with 10,000 hours of curated content and a programming slate that will offer something for everyone in the home. Anchored by the entire HBO service, the platform will also include an exciting slate of new original series, fan-favorite series and films from across WarnerMedia's rich library and key third-party licensed programs and movies.

In addition to availability across Apple devices, WarnerMedia previously announced that HBO Max will be available at launch through other distributors, including AT&T, Charter and YouTube TV. HBO Max will also be available at www.hbomax.com and will be priced at $14.99 per month.

