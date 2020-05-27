HBO Max launches, but without some key streaming partners

LOS ANGELES – WarnerMedia's highly anticipated streaming platform, HBO Max, has officially launched today, featuring a leading collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's legendary catalog and a roster of new Max Originals, plus fan-favorite acquired franchises and films. The launch of HBO Max is the culmination of efforts over the past year to bring the best of WarnerMedia together to launch a new streaming offering, following AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner. HBO Max has an unparalleled backing of distinct talent and industry leaders and demonstrates what can be accomplished when WarnerMedia's celebrated brands come together.

This new direct-to-consumer experience features 10,000 hours of premium content including the entire HBO service; motion picture and TV series from Warner Bros.' 100-year content collection; highlights from New Line; catalog titles from DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes Cartoons; a selection of classic films curated in partnership with TCM; along with a monthly offering of new Max Originals, guaranteeing something for everyone in the household. HBO Max is available starting today priced at $14.99/month from WarnerMedia.

Getting HBO Max

HBO Max is now widely available to consumers, including millions of existing HBO and HBO NOW subscribers who can access this greatly expanded offering at no extra cost.

Existing HBO NOW direct-billed customers, as well as those who are billed through Apple, Google Play, Samsung, Optimum and Verizon Fios Internet will get instant access to HBO Max today at no extra cost, with the HBO NOW app automatically updating to the HBO Max app on supported devices.

Current HBO subscribers who get their service and are direct-billed through AT&T, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-Verse TV, Cox, Hulu, Optimum, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios TV and select independent cable, broadband, and telco providers through the NCTC like WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN and MCTV, among others, now also have access to HBO Max at no extra cost. Customers can download the HBO Max app and then elect to access it on supported devices or via desktop and log in using their existing provider's username and password to unlock all of HBO Max.

New subscribers can sign up for HBO Max directly through HBOMax.com or through AT&T, DIRECTV, U-Verse TV, Apple, Cox, Google Play, Hulu, Optimum, Samsung Smart TV, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, and select independent cable, broadband and telco providers through the NCTC, including WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN and MCTV.

Users can access HBO Max across a range of supported devices, including Android phones and tablets, Android TV including Sony Android TVs (2016 models and later), Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD), Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices, computers (Chromebooks, PC and Mac browsers), select Samsung Smart TVs (models 2016-2020), PlayStation 4 systems, and Xbox One.

To explore all the ways to get HBO Max, visit: www.hbomax.com/ways-to-get

Read the full announcement here.

WarnerMedia