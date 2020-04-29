HBO Max carves path to Google devices, including Android TV boxes

NEW YORK – WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T Inc., announced today that its anticipated streaming platform HBO Max will be available across Google platforms and devices and on Google Play when it launches on May 27, 2020, adding seamless availability to U.S. customers across Android phones and tablets, Android TV devices, and Chromebooks. HBO Max subscribers will also be able to stream their favorite shows and movies via Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices.

At launch, current HBO NOW subscribers on Google Play will be able to log in and access the HBO Max app at no additional charge. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe directly in the app. HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer offering debuting May 27, 2020 with 10,000 hours of curated content and a programming slate that will offer something for everyone in the home. Anchored by the entire HBO service, the platform will also include an exciting slate of new original series, fan-favorite series and films from across WarnerMedia's rich library and key third-party licensed programs and movies.

WarnerMedia