Haystack TV launches dedicated streaming channel for 'Super Tuesday'

San Francisco – Haystack TV, a leading ad-supported streaming service that connects viewers with hyper-relevant local, national and global TV news, launched today a dedicated channel for Super Tuesday news coverage as part of its Decision 2020 programming.

The Super Tuesday channel features content from Haystack's TV news providers with news and analysis from 250+ local broadcasters covering more than 85% of the major metropolitan areas in the United States, and additional results and analysis from ABC News, the AP, Bloomberg, CBS News, Cheddar, Euronews and Newsy, giving viewers multiple in-depth looks and perspectives at the primary results from both domestic and international points of view.

With custom streaming newscasts for each viewer, Haystack leverages a deep selection of news clips and segments in a simple, easy-to-use platform. Topical streaming channels include ongoing coverage dedicated to the Coronavirus outbreak and evergreen curated categories for sports, business and finance, entertainment, and many more.

Haystack TV